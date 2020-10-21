https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/21/d-c-cancels-the-2021-cherry-blossom-festival-parade-over-coronavirus-fears/

You can’t make this s*it up:

The 2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade has already been canceled due to the coronavirus, the festival announced. https://t.co/q850LdMX8o — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) October 20, 2020

Thousands of protesters can come to D.C., but this gets canceled?

This was the “women’s March” yesterday but tens of thousands of churches are still closed across America pic.twitter.com/8dP5JqWvUe — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 18, 2020

Maybe you can look at the trees in a big group if you’re in costume?

NEW: Washington flooded with Women’s March protesters ahead of Barrett confirmation vote https://t.co/7f4ctcE0nR pic.twitter.com/DpBlqfGsbm — The Hill (@thehill) October 18, 2020

“Hilarious” isn’t really the word we’re looking for here:

DC is hilarious https://t.co/XtSTdmRv5B — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 21, 2020

