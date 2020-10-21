https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/21/damage-control-troy-aikman-explains-his-hot-mic-commentary-on-flyovers/
ICYMI, on Sunday, Fox Sports commenters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were caught on a hot-mic saying during the military flyover with Buck saying, “That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!” and Aikman replying with, “That stuff ain’t happening with a Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll ya that right now, partner.”
Have a listen:
Aikman is now attempting to explain what he *really* meant:
I love a flyover but It was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium but I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest
otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life.🇺🇸
But, actually, the flyovers are integrated into the pilots’ training schedule so it’s not really a waste of taxpayer dollars, unless if you consider preparation to defend the U.S. a waste of taxpayer dollars:
As a mere TV talker dont know if you’re aware anyone in the stadium is a minute fraction of all the people watching on TV who see & love flyovers if your crews bother to show them. Also mil pilots nd flite hrs to stay qualified to defend us.
We won’t forget either:
Remember when the NFL charged Armed Forces to show up at games? I do. You never said a word.
This does remind us of the Drew Brees walk-back:
Yeah Drew Brees tried this route too. https://t.co/SyQ7HM9SP0
And we might have bought it if it wasn’t for the Kamala-Biden line:
We saw who you really are. “ this won’t happen in a Harris/Biden Admin”. GFY.
Or maybe he’s right about it being a waste of money? From a USAF veteran:
Unpopular opnion from me, a veteran: I ain’t mad at Buck or Aikman. Flyovers for an empty stadium are a waste of time and money.
