ICYMI, on Sunday, Fox Sports commenters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were caught on a hot-mic saying during the military flyover with Buck saying, “That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!” and Aikman replying with, “That stuff ain’t happening with a Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll ya that right now, partner.”

Have a listen:

Troy Aikman’s hot mic moment about a pregame flyover — “That stuff ain’t happening with a Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll tell ya that right now.” pic.twitter.com/Dp7v5yJbpR — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 20, 2020

Aikman is now attempting to explain what he *really* meant:

I love a flyover but It was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium but I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 20, 2020

otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life.🇺🇸 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 20, 2020

But, actually, the flyovers are integrated into the pilots’ training schedule so it’s not really a waste of taxpayer dollars, unless if you consider preparation to defend the U.S. a waste of taxpayer dollars:

As a mere TV talker dont know if you’re aware anyone in the stadium is a minute fraction of all the people watching on TV who see & love flyovers if your crews bother to show them. Also mil pilots nd flite hrs to stay qualified to defend us. — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) October 21, 2020

We won’t forget either:

Remember when the NFL charged Armed Forces to show up at games? I do. You never said a word. — Terry (@IrishTea1) October 21, 2020

This does remind us of the Drew Brees walk-back:

Yeah Drew Brees tried this route too. https://t.co/SyQ7HM9SP0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2020

And we might have bought it if it wasn’t for the Kamala-Biden line:

We saw who you really are. “ this won’t happen in a Harris/Biden Admin”. GFY. — Annette (@frappelou) October 21, 2020

Or maybe he’s right about it being a waste of money? From a USAF veteran:

Unpopular opnion from me, a veteran: I ain’t mad at Buck or Aikman. Flyovers for an empty stadium are a waste of time and money. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman caught in hot mic moment ridiculing the military flyover before NFL game https://t.co/4zaALmMlqw — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) October 20, 2020

