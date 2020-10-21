https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/21/damage-control-troy-aikman-explains-his-hot-mic-commentary-on-flyovers/

ICYMI, on Sunday, Fox Sports commenters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were caught on a hot-mic saying during the military flyover with Buck saying, “That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!” and Aikman replying with, “That stuff ain’t happening with a Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll ya that right now, partner.”

Have a listen:

Aikman is now attempting to explain what he *really* meant:

But, actually, the flyovers are integrated into the pilots’ training schedule so it’s not really a waste of taxpayer dollars, unless if you consider preparation to defend the U.S. a waste of taxpayer dollars:

We won’t forget either:

This does remind us of the Drew Brees walk-back:

And we might have bought it if it wasn’t for the Kamala-Biden line:

Or maybe he’s right about it being a waste of money? From a USAF veteran:

