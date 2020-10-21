https://www.dailywire.com/news/delaware-law-enforcement-refer-hunter-biden-investigation-to-fbi-cite-credibility-concerns

Delaware law enforcement have referred an investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop to federal authorities citing concerns over the “credibility” of criminal allegations against Biden.

The Delaware State Police and Delaware Department of Justice have issued similar statements to news outlets confirming that they have referred an investigation into Biden to the FBI.

“In light of ongoing questions about the credibility of these claims and multiple reports that the FBI is investigating their veracity, law enforcement is referring this matter to the FBI,” the Delaware Department of Justice told The Daily Beast.

The police issued a similar statement to Newsweek early Wednesday morning, adding that the department does not have a copy of Biden’s alleged laptop. Giuliani claimed during an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday evening that he had turned over evidence of potential criminal misconduct to the state police, though he was vague about in what form that evidence was turned over in.

An unnamed federal law enforcement official told Fox News late Tuesday that the FBI has possession of Biden’s alleged laptop. As The Daily Wire reported:

The FBI has possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop that has been the source of numerous emails regarding his foreign business dealings in China, Ukraine, and elsewhere. A federal law enforcement first told the news to Fox News producer Jake Gibson, according to a tweet by Gibson’s colleague at Fox, producer Sean Langille. “1) FBI & DOJ concur w/ Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden’s laptop & the emails in question weren’t part of a Russian disinformation campaign,” Langille tweeted Tuesday evening, citing the unnamed federal law enforcement official. “2) The FBI DOES have possession of the Hunter Biden laptop in question.” Langille later tweeted that Fox News host Martha MacCallum “is told by a Federal Law Enforcement Official that the emails are ‘authentic.’ And that the laptop may have not been looked at right away when it was received.”

The New York Post first reported on the existence of Biden’s alleged laptop, publishing a series of stories on emails and photos obtained from the hard drive of the computer. The Post obtained the emails through Giuliani. Giuliani’s office received the hard drive from the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware, who said that a man dropped off a broken laptop and never returned to retrieve it. Fox News obtained documents of a transaction with Hunter’s signature from the computer repair store.

The contents of the laptop have been alleged to be a part of a Russian disinformation campaign. National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe has denied the allegation. Neither Biden nor his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, have challenged the authenticity of the emails put out by the Post. The former vice president’s presidential campaign has admitted that Democratic presidential nominee may have met with a Ukrainian energy executive involved in an email exchange with Hunter.

