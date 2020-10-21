https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hunter-biden-emails-delaware-state-police-fbi/2020/10/21/id/993057

Police in Delaware said they do not have the hard drive that purportedly came from Hunter Biden’s laptop and is referring all questions about it to the FBI.

Newsweek reported that the Delaware State Police claimed not to have the hard drive despite Rudy Giuliani telling Newsmax TV that he provided a copy of it to the agency Monday after he said he found inappropriate text messages and images involving Hunter Biden and at least one underage girl.

A Delaware State Police spokesperson told Newsweek Tuesday, “In light of ongoing questions about the credibility of these claims and multiple reports that the FBI is investigating their veracity, law enforcement is referring this matter to the FBI.”

Giuliani said the hard drive came from a Delaware computer repair shop owner. He has given material from the drive, which links Hunter Biden to officials in Ukraine and China, to the New York Post. There were veiled references to Joe Biden, the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee, in purported emails the younger Biden sent to those officials.

After several people, including Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the hard drive could be a product of Russian disinformation, the FBI said Tuesday it concluded the hard drive did not come from Russia.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Monday that no evidence exists to show that Russia produced the drive.

Newsmax has not reviewed the hard drive, laptop, or related materials alleged to be Hunter Biden’s. Newsmax has made no conclusion as to the authenticity of the evidence or the accuracy of the allegations made.

Giuliani told Newsmax TV Tuesday evening, “We’re very uncomfortable with this. We’re very uncomfortable with the fact that these underage girls were not protected.

“If you were to look at the photographs on this hard drive and didn’t report it to the police — well, if you were a law enforcement officer, you’d be guilty of a felony.

“If you were just a normal citizen, you’d be a horrible human being.”

He added, “There are numerous pictures here of girls that are being, I mean, they shouldn’t be there. That I can tell you. If the Delaware State Police don’t do anything about this, it would be really a tragic thing.”

