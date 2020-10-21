http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ri07F-XH_GY/

North Carolina Democrat Senate candidate Cal Cunningham denied six different interview requests on Tuesday amid fallout from his scandalous affairs.

After news of his affair scandals broke, Cunningham has continued to dodge interview requests and refused media access to in-person events and online Zoom events.

Sen. Thom Tillis’s (R-NC) campaign created a compilation video in which Cunningham denied an interview with local and national media outlets:

In contrast to Cunningham’s lack of transparency and willingness to engage with the media, Tillis has continued to do interviews with local and national outlets.

Tillis said in an interview with CBS 17 on Tuesday, “It may very well be that he’s [Cunningham] decided he’s not going to make any more statements that are incriminating,” Tillis said in an interview with CBS 17 Tuesday.”

Tillis told WCNC-Charlotte, “He’s [Cunningham] been untruthful to his family; he’s been untruthful to the voters of North Carolina, and he’s refused to answer legitimate questions from the press.”

“People want to set a very high standard for elected officials,” he added.

In an interview with Fox News, Tillis said that the U.S. Army could court-martial Cunningham due to his extramarital affair with another veteran’s wife.

Tillis said:

Cal Cunningham ran a campaign talking about truth and honor matters. He’s under investigation with the Army right now. He’s going to get a letter of reprimand and, depending upon the circumstances of now two affairs, he could ultimately be subject to court-martial. And I think that matters to North Carolina voters and I believe we were trending well before these revelations.

He added, “I think on election day we win the day, and we hold the Senate.”

Tillis continued, “And again, depending upon the circumstances of now two affairs that occurred during this campaign — this is not years ago this is weeks ago in his own home — that it could rise to a higher level with a court-martial.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

