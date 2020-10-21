http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/NCbCpymteg4/

A new poll by a left-leaning group showed President Donald Trump with a three-point lead among voters who have not yet voted in the battleground state of Michigan.

Data for Progress, which describes itself as “the think tank for the future of progressivism,” found Trump is leading Democrat challenger Joe Biden 48 percent to 45 percent among those who have not yet voted. Among those who have voted, Biden leads 70 percent to Trump’s 26 percent. Overall, combined, the survey has Biden with a slim 5-percent lead over Trump, just 50 percent to 45 percent.

The survey, taken October 15-18, asked 830 likely voters for whom they would vote “if the election were held tomorrow.”

Five percent of respondents said they were unsure.

According to the poll, seven percent of Democrats surveyed said they are backing Trump, while just four percent of Republicans said they are voting for Biden. Trump has the support of 94 percent of Republicans, while 91 percent of Democrats say they will vote for Biden.

A survey taken October 11-14 by the Trafalgar Group found Trump will a small .6 percent lead over Biden, 46.5 percent to 45.9 percent.

Just 2.2 percent of the 1,025 likely voters said they were undecided.

Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to properly reflect nuances in the polling methodology.

