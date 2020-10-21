https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/democratic-senate-candidate-iowa-accused-breaking-campaign-finance-rules-charged-breaking-fec-rules-video/

Republican Senator Joni Ernst is in a tight race with Democrat Theresa Greenfield in Iowa.

Two weeks ago Senator Joni Ernst took Democrat candidate Theresa Greenfield to the woodshed.

Greenfield looked like she was going to cry after Senator Joni Ernst ripped her apart over her failed business record.

On Wednesday a lawyer the Republican National Committee and the Iowa GOP has filed a Federal Election Commission complaint accusing Iowa Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield of pretending to use volunteers in order to claim an unmerited exemption from campaign contribution limits.

The video was captured by an operative for Accuracy in Media and released to FOX News.

Greenfield, who is running against Sen. Joni Ernst, has as of August received more than $1 million of in-kind contributions from the Iowa Democratic Party, according to attorney Alan Ostergren, far exceeding the $4,000 allowance that can only be topped if the contributions are the result of volunteer labor. “By falsely claiming to use volunteers, [Iowa Democratic Party] and the Greenfield campaign are able to unfairly and illegally inflate their political spending, comparatively disadvantaging any opponents in a way that is prohibited under the Federal Election Campaign Act,” wrote Ostergren. The allegations come after a reporter for Accuracy in Media, a conservative media watchdog that has a history of political activism, recorded a staffer at an event saying volunteers would be posing for pictures to help satisfy Federal Election Commission requirements. “We found out when we went to their event, they don’t use volunteer labor,” Accuracy in Media President Adam Guillette told Fox News. “They have volunteers take a few photos to pretend to be doing the work. This is potentially a major FEC violation.” Meanwhile, Ostergren is calling for an immediate investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Here’s the video from Accuracy in Media:

[embedded content]

