(Meredith) – Health officials in California issued guidelines Tuesday that lay out a plan for when large theme parks such as Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood can reopen.

The guidelines make it clear that those theme parks won’t be opening anytime soon.

In order to reopen, the county in which a theme park is in must be reporting fewer than one new COVID-19 case per 100,000 residents, and the rate of positive COVID-19 tests must be less than two percent.

Currently, Disneyland’s home of Orange County is seeing new daily cases between four and seven per 100,000 and a positive rate of COVID-19 tests of four to seven percent.

In addition to meeting those guidelines, when large theme parks are allowed to reopen, they will only be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity.

Smaller theme parks will be allowed to open sooner than large parks like Disneyland, following a looser set of guidelines.

Disneyland and all other California theme parks have been closed for seven months now, awaiting the new guidelines that were finally announced Tuesday. Disneyland had originally targeted a reopening date of July 17, but that was scrapped due to rising COVID-19 cases throughout the summer.

California’s reopening approach has been vastly different from Florida’s, where major theme parks like Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando are.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Orange County, Florida, home to Disney World, reported nearly three times California’s infection rate for the week of Oct. 13-19, yet Florida theme parks remain open while California’s are remained closed.

The pandemic has affected Disney financially, too. In late September, Disney laid off 28,000 employees in California and Florida. Disney World shortened its hours in response to small crowds. The city of Anaheim, home to Disneyland, is expecting a fiscal-year deficit of at least $75 million. It was expecting a surplus before the pandemic hit.

Disneyland President Ken Potrock blasted the new California guidelines are unworkable and unfair.

“These state guidelines will keep us shuttered for the foreseeable future, forcing thousands more people out of work, leading to the inevitable closure of small family-owned businesses, and irreparably devastating the Anaheim/Southern California community,” Potrock said in a statement to USA Today.

However, California health officials said they believe it is possible for the Anaheim area to meet the new guidelines so Disneyland can reopen soon, pointing to the San Francisco area as a reference. San Francisco County has already achieved the low level or coronavirus cases that is required of the Anaheim area in order for Disneyland to open.

Still, officials said it will take a lot of work and vigilance by all residents in the area if they want Disneyland to open anytime soon.

