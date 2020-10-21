https://noqreport.com/2020/10/21/democrats-panicky-as-early-voting-data-indicate-mail-in-balloting-not-matching-narrative-of-massive-blue-wave/

(Natural News) Another election cycle, another set of left-wing narratives are being shattered. In 2016, Americans were told that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was going to wipe the floor with then-GOP nominee Donald Trump.

All of the polling showed that. In fact, all of the polling for months had shown that. It wasn’t even going to be close. Trump should have just conceded ahead of time, the brainiacs in the ‘mainstream media’ told us. Well, we all know how that turned out.

Then came the fake ‘Russian collusion’ narrative. And the Ukraine hoax. And now, here we are again, back to the future.

Throughout this current election cycle, Americans have been told for months that mind-addled former Vice President Joe Biden is going to wipe the floor with President Trump. He leads by double digits in the polls. All the battleground states that Trump wasn’t supposed to win in 2016 are now going to go back to the ‘blue’ column. It’s not a matter of Biden getting the required 270 electoral votes necessary to win, but how big his final electoral vote tally will be.

Oh, and we know it’s going to be huge because, we’re told, Democrat voters by the legions are going to take advantage of early mail-in balloting to avoid exposure to COVID-19 (while they continue to go to Walmart, the local grocery store, and as many massed riots and other ‘non-violent’ demonstrations as they can attend).

Connect with one of hundreds of physicians nationwide who believe in HCQ as a prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.

For weeks the narrative from the left has been this: Democrats will jump out to huge, early mail-in ballot leads and there won’t be any way Trump will be able to catch up with in-person balloting on Election Day.

Except that narrative is proving to be a lie as well.

TopTradeGuru notes:

Up until this weekend, the Democratic victory narrative has been this: Dems will outperform in early and mail in voting. Republicans, leerier to mail-in voting, will opt for in person voting and will outperform on election day. However, in the end, the in-person voting will not be enough to overcome the massive early voting numbers by the Democrats.

For one, because of COVID lockdowns on most college campuses, the student vote is suppressed, analysts have discovered. For another, early voting in Texas is heavily Republican, destroying the notion of a blue Lone Star State. For another, a general malaise and complacency exists among Democrats because they were told repeatedly their candidates have it in the bag.

Here’s a sampling, via TopTradeGuru:

Key counties in Michigan have shifted red. Most notably, Kent and Oakland counties. With a half a million votes cast in Oakland county in 2016, overwhelming for Hillary Clinton, it’s nothing less than complete shock to see early voting highly favorable to Republicans. With 25% of the Michigan vote in, these results are absolutely terrifying to Democrats.

“Even if we model the data using the most optimistic expectations for Democrats on Nov. 3rd, Republicans still outnumber in the end. This data runs counter to their narrative for victory. The data also suggests the polls are off–way off. Furthermore, 25% of the total data is a significant data set that cannot be dismissed easily. It’s a data set much larger than any Michigan poll,” the outlet noted.

There’s more.

Fox News host Jesse Watters, in a segment for “The Five” on Monday, noted that the vote-by-mail is trending badly for Democrats, meaning Trump is heading for a landslide victory.

“If you look at the early vote-by-mail, this is @realdonaldtrump landslide in the making” #TheFive pic.twitter.com/7e2rtlWJhf — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 19, 2020

“If you look at the early vote-by-mail, this is a Trump landslide in the making,” he said, adding that Democrats will need a 2.5-times lead in mail-in ballots in order to counter the president’s mostly Republican Election Day in-person voting tally.

Sources include:

Democrats panicky as early voting data indicate mail-in balloting not matching narrative of massive blue wave

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

