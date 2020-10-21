https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dems/2020/10/21/id/993132

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee will boycott a vote scheduled for Thursday on Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat, a Senate Democratic aide said on Wednesday.

Democrats are protesting President Donald Trump’s nomination of Barrett, following the mid-September death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, arguing that he should have awaited the outcome of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, is rushing Barrett’s nomination through the Senate in the hope of having her seated on the high-court before Nov. 3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

