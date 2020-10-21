https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/21/did-hunter-biden-leave-his-laptop-to-be-found/
RUSH: No. No. What you have to understand, the Hunter Biden laptop is actually not about Hunter Biden. None of this is about Hunter Biden. This is about Joe Biden. It isn’t about Hunter. Hunter Biden may actually be worthy of our sympathy. Now, I know some, “Come on, Rush. Don’t start getting soft.” I’m not getting soft on anybody here. In fact, folks, I’m getting harder and harder as a rock as the days go by here.
So the FBI now has laptop. The FBI has — (interruption) what are you laughing at? (interruption) Not going No, no, that's not what I meant by — no, no, no. I'm talking about muscle, baby, muscle. Not Toob steak. What do you think I would possibly — you're the guy got Toobin on the brain in there. (interruption) No, no, no, no.

Anyway, the FBI now has Hunter Biden's hard drive, and it says here that it may contain images of underage girls from — dadelut, dadelut, dadelut — China.
Anyway, the FBI now has Hunter Biden’s hard drive, and it says here that it may contain images of underage girls from — dadelut, dadelut, dadelut — China. I still maintain that this is not about Hunter Biden.
Let me ask you a question. In all seriousness, folks. You’re Hunter Biden. You’re the son of the vice president of the United States and a former United States senator. And your father has put you in these various positions that result in you sending him money. You, the son, Hunter Biden, have to send your dad money. That’s the purpose. That’s what your gig is. And you know that it isn’t right.
You know that you’re not living your life. You’re not living your life. You’re living your dad’s life. You’re doing what your dad needs you to do except that you’re not 17 or 18 years old, you’re a full-fledged adult. So you got this laptop of yours, and it’s got all this stuff on it. And what do you do? You take it to a repair shop? Look, I don’t want to insult anybody here. But if you have a top-of-the-line Apple MacBook Pro computer — well, you might take it to a computer repair shop rather than Apple. You might do that. Yeah, let’s leave that aspect of this aside.
The fact is, he did. He took it to a repair shop, a computer repair shop in Delaware and then didn’t pick it up. He left it there for 45-days. Why do that? ‘Cause he wanted it to be seen. He wanted it to be spotted. He wanted what’s happening now to happen. I think he was under a lot of pressure. I think he didn’t want to be doing all of this. There might have been some resentment.
We don’t know the Biden family dynamics. We don’t know if Hunter had begged to get out of these arrangements. He’s got Burisma over in Ukraine. He’s being paid mountains of money for things he’s not qualified to do. He’s got this arrangement in China with the same thing. So he takes his computer with all this data on it, all of this incriminating data, and he leaves it at a computer repair shop and signs off on the fact that if he doesn’t pick it up in 45 days he loses possession of it. So my point is that I think exactly what’s happened is what Hunter wanted to happen.
Now, Joe Biden’s out there saying reports of illegal behavior on behalf of his son are smears. We now know with 100 percent certainty there were no smears. There’s been outstanding reporting that went on here. And here’s Roger Simon at Epoch Times: Hunter Biden was trying to tell us something. I pretty much said this. I think this poor guy is a lost soul, and his leaving that laptop might have been a conscious — could have been an unconscious, deliberate act.
I’m not gonna say it’s one of these desperate cries for help, but I think that he was desperate. He didn’t like the arrangement. He thought that it wasn’t gonna end well for him. But look at what happens here. Who in the world could live for a year without noticing you had left your laptop somewhere? You put your laptop somewhere, you don’t go back for it for 45 days or longer, a year?
Could this have been a way of turning on his father without actually turning on his father? I don’t know. I know that this guy, Joe Biden, has a very volcanic temper. And this circumstance is becoming more and more pointed, unfortunate now the FBI’s got Hunter’s hard drive.
And in breaking news just moments ago, the FBI, the DOJ, the Director of National Intelligence all agree Hunter Biden emails are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign. This got kicked up over the weekend if you’ll recall. That is James Clapper, our old buddy James Clapper, the guy who was lying on CNN every day for the past four years. You remember James Clapper, he’s the Director of National Intelligence in the Obama administration.
Obama has been sent into Philadelphia to do a car rally for Biden. A car rally for Biden. I will explain why that’s necessary in mere moments. Anyway, so you have Clapper on television, every day on CNN claiming the Russians have meddled in the election, the Russians are using Trump. Trump is an agent. Trump is a tool of Vladimir Putin. He’s saying all this on television at the same time — and this is true of John Brennan of the CIA, too — at the same time these two guys are testifying under oath to various committees on Capitol Hill, and they are admitting they have not seen a shred of evidence that the Russians had anything to do with the 2016 election. It’s the most amazing thing.
They were lying through their teeth on television. They were lying every day they were on TV for three years about Trump meddling and stealing the election, coordinating it all with the Russians. But under oath they said they never saw one shred of evidence. So they revived this. This laptop surfaces. “Oh, this is Russian disinformation. The Russians put that stuff on that laptop.” And now everybody involved is denying that the Russians had anything to do with it.
Do you realize how vacant these people are? This is all they’ve got. Anything that comes up, provides them a problem, what do they do? They instinctively go blame the Russians. They don’t realize what a joke they have become. But it’s exactly what is happening.