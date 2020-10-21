https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/21/disgraceful-lincoln-project-really-steps-in-it-literally-peddles-iranian-disinformation-to-hurt-trump-and-intimidate-voters/

If you needed more proof that The Lincoln Project is really nothing more than a bunch of overpaid trolls look no further than the tweet they tried to delete that basically peddled Iranian disinformation to hurt Trump. Because that doesn’t sound like election interference or anything.

Oh, wait.

BREAKING: DNI John Ratcliffe said that Iran and Russia have accessed some U.S. voter registration information. Iran has been sending spoof emails to U.S. registered voters “designed to intimidate voters, create social unrest, and hurt President Trump”.https://t.co/bs30jHhiqx — Westphalian Times (@WestphalianNews) October 21, 2020

Designed to intimidate voters, create social unrest, and hurt Trump.

Gosh, this sounds familiar. Like when they accused Trump of colluding with Russia?

No?

It gets better.

The Lincoln Project, which is a political action group of former-Republicans who are against the re-election of U.S. President Trump, earlier promoted the foreign disinformation. The account has since deleted the tweet. pic.twitter.com/lwmvBy3qNt — Westphalian Times (@WestphalianNews) October 22, 2020

So does this mean Twitter will lock The Lincoln Project’s account?

Asking for a friend.

That’s the new protocol, after all. *shrug*

Today the FBI confirmed the Lincoln Project was part of an Iranian disinformation campaign. This is damaging to our democracy. https://t.co/AWI1NtSCxH — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 21, 2020

Seriously.

Everyone join us in calling on @Twitter to suspend @projectlincoln‘s account for spreading Iranian disinformation designed to interfere in our election. — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) October 22, 2020

They’d suspend any other account.

Absolutely.

Who had Iran and .@ProjectLincoln working together to meddle in the election on their bingo card?? Looks like they deleted this tweet .. I saved it for them. 😊 pic.twitter.com/2Dkuaab79z — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) October 22, 2020

We did, right beside the giant, man-eating tarantulas.

Oh, we saved a copy for them too.

Hillary Clinton paid for Russian disinformation, Russia and China bought off the Biden family, Iran used the Lincoln Project to peddle disinformation to hurt Trump, while Twitter is censoring GOP fundraising links, the New York Post, and the President of the United States. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

Let that sink in for a minute.

Trump isn’t just running against Biden.

Trump is running against the DNC, Iran, China, Russia, the media, Hollywood, teacher’s unions, etc.

And he can beat them.

Disgraced ‘The Lincoln Project’ just spread a false, FBI-debunked, Washington Post-debunked, literally PRO-IRAN disinformation election interference. Unreal! This libeled the Proud Boys, everyone’s favorite lie. Sharing with their lawyers now. Link: https://t.co/4z2E00UnGC pic.twitter.com/ymHuHb4Cgk — Ali 🟧 #JoeBidenIsSick (@ali) October 22, 2020

And we haven’t forgiven either.

Shut down the Lincoln Project until we figure out what’s going on — 𝓭𝓾𝓻𝓱𝓪𝓶𝔀𝓪𝓿𝓮 𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓵𝓼 (@nick_weil) October 22, 2020

It’s the only way to really be sure.

