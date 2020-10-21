https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/21/dont-you-dare-susan-ferrechio-torching-the-medias-selective-ethics-triggered-cnns-brian-stelter/

There are no two ways about it: CNN’s Brian Stelter got his a** handed to him during a call where one of the participants was The Washington Examiner’s chief congressional correspondent Susan Ferrechio:

.@susanferrechio discusses the media’s treatment of the Steele dossier versus Hunter Biden’s emails SF: “Now we have ethics? Ohh ok.”@BrianStelter: “Don’t you dare. Don’t you dare act like newsrooms didn’t have ethics in 2017 & 2018.” pic.twitter.com/UNyqHfXRpd — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 21, 2020

Tater was steamed:

Stelter also called @susanferrechio “bitter” about the Steele dossier during the exchange. “I know you’re bitter, I understand you have a lot of resentment…” pic.twitter.com/wwWaMBJtkO — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 21, 2020

Ouch! And the denial is strong with CNN’s chief media correspondent:

She crushes Zucker’s little toady “media reporter” and it’s glorious listening⬇️ https://t.co/gXbEaccYV2 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 21, 2020

Why is the anchor of CNN’s media criticism show so averse to criticism of media? https://t.co/UumP4rd6J8 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 21, 2020

This is what happens when CNNers are presented with people to push back on them — they flip out and get extremely defensive. If they’re so confident in what they feed their views through lengthy commentaries and snarky chyrons, they *shouldn’t* have to worry about a thing https://t.co/X2Z21lpPLf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 21, 2020

The truth hurts, especially if the people hearing it are with CNN.

I would bet on Susan over Stelter a hundred times over. https://t.co/rQMse4W5Ov — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) October 21, 2020

She turned him into mashed potatoes — SAHD lolbertarian (@sahd4liberty) October 21, 2020

Brian Stelter sure is doing a lot of mansplaining in this clip. https://t.co/RbB22XH1sm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2020

.@brianstelter spent all of 2017 & 2018 talking about ethics on his show…with Dan Rather and Michael Avenatti… https://t.co/MUqMIZgRqZ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 21, 2020

Self-awareness takes yet another holiday.

