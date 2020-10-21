https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/election-interference-twitter-adding-extra-step-users-try-retweet-link-containing-winred-link-not-happening-actblue/
More election interference by Twitter.
Twitter now forces conservatives to take an extra step to retweet a WinRed link.
But this is NOT happening on Twitter with ActBlue links!
🚨🚨🚨🚨
Wow
Twitter is adding an extra step when users try to RT a link containing WinRed link…. not happening for ActBlue pic.twitter.com/vnzLAx3ExE
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 21, 2020
The Senate Majority reported on this.
See for yourself – and pitch in to help us out! https://t.co/NENoeUzWBj
— The Senate Majority (@NRSC) October 21, 2020
John Cardillo has it right. This is election interference.
Ok, this is smoking gun evidence of election interference. https://t.co/xMn4tFGm0E
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 21, 2020