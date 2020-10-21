https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/election-interference-twitter-adding-extra-step-users-try-retweet-link-containing-winred-link-not-happening-actblue/

More election interference by Twitter.

Twitter now forces conservatives to take an extra step to retweet a WinRed link.
But this is NOT happening on Twitter with ActBlue links!

TRENDING: Mysterious “Donald Trump Watch” Website — With Offices in China — Reveals Addresses of Local Trump Donors for Antifa and BLM Terrorist Targeting

The Senate Majority reported on this.

John Cardillo has it right. This is election interference.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...