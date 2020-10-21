https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/election-interference-twitter-adding-extra-step-users-try-retweet-link-containing-winred-link-not-happening-actblue/

More election interference by Twitter.

Twitter now forces conservatives to take an extra step to retweet a WinRed link.

But this is NOT happening on Twitter with ActBlue links!

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Wow Twitter is adding an extra step when users try to RT a link containing WinRed link…. not happening for ActBlue pic.twitter.com/vnzLAx3ExE — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 21, 2020

The Senate Majority reported on this.

See for yourself – and pitch in to help us out! https://t.co/NENoeUzWBj — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) October 21, 2020

John Cardillo has it right. This is election interference.

Ok, this is smoking gun evidence of election interference. https://t.co/xMn4tFGm0E — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 21, 2020

