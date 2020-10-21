https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/joe-biden

Could Joe Biden’s gun-control policy make Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan? You be the judge.

With less than two weeks until election day, Steven Crowder was alarmed by gun-control legislation the Biden claimed to support on its website.

In this clip, Crowder highlighted the epic failure of the mainstream media for not reporting on Biden’s support of legislation that would ban all online sales of firearms, ammunition, kits, and gun parts.

“I was surprised when I read this. Joe Biden’s gun control policies are far more radical than people feared Barack Obama’s would be,” Crowder said.

According to Biden’s website, he supports legislation that would hold adults criminally and civilly liable for directly or negligently giving a minor access to a firearm, regardless of whether the minor actually gains possession of the firearm.

Watch the clip for Crowder’s take on what a Biden administration could mean for gun owners.

[embedded content]

