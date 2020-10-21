https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/facebook-reaches-china-censors/

The New York Post’s op-ed editor reports a Facebook insider has revealed that Chinese nationals are part of team of fact-checkers for the social-media giant.

Sohrab Ahmari wrote in a column for his paper: “China is one of the most censorious societies on Earth. So what better place for Facebook to recruit social media censors?”

He said at least half a dozen Chinese nationals, according to an internal directory, are part of the Orwellian “Hate-Speech Engineering” team, mostly based at Facebook’s offices in Seattle.

“Many have Ph.D.s, and their work is extremely complex, involving machine learning — teaching ‘computers how to learn and act without being explicitly programmed,’ as the techy website DeepAI.org puts it,” he wrote.

He explained that Facebook alters its code “so certain content ends up at the top of your newsfeed, a feat that earns the firm’s software wizards discretionary bonuses, per the ex-insider.”

“It also means making sure other content ‘shows up dead-last,'” Ahmari wrote.

“It all makes for perhaps the most chillingly sophisticated censorship mechanism in human history,” he said.

The insider told Ahmari that Facebook doesn’t ban a specific pro-Trump hashtag. Instead, “content that is a little too conservative, they will down-rank. You can’t tell it’s censored.”

The Post said that one of the team members earned a master’s degree from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing. Another attended Jilin University and another Nanjing University.

Ahmari reached out to all of the team members, and two confirmed they are Chinese nationals. But they wouldn’t confirm anything else.

“What’s to stop Facebook’s Chinese engineers from delivering their Facebook expertise to Xi Jinping?” he asked. “Globalists thought that engaging with China would make that country more open; I fear it’s making us more restrictive.”

