Documents obtained by Fox News have labeled the investigation into the purported Hunter Biden laptop with a “272D-BA-3065729” designation, which indicates it is filed under “money laundering” at the FBI.

According to the FBI documents, per the report: “‘272’ is the bureau’s classification for money laundering, while ‘272D’ refers to ‘Money Laundering, Unknown SUA [Specified Unlawful Activity] — White Collar Crime Program.'”

Also, “BA” is likely to mean the investigation is being conducted by the Baltimore FBI field office, which has jurisdiction over Wilmington, Delaware.

The report proposes the evidence on the laptop suggests a crime might have been committed. The status of the investigation is unknown and it is not clear whether Hunter Biden is the subject of any investigation.

“The FBI cannot open a case without predication, so they believed there was predication for criminal activity,” a government official told Fox News. “This means there was sufficient evidence to believe that there was criminal conduct.”

The documents were signed by FBI Special Agent Joshua Wilson, who has not responded to Fox News’ requests for comment, per the report.

The documents to subpoena the laptop and take testimony Dec. 9, 2019, are reportedly related to the “receipt for property” from John Paul Mac Isaac, “The Mac Shop” owner who reported the laptop to the FBI.

“If a criminal case was opened and subpoenas were issued, that means there is a high likelihood that both the laptop and hard drive contain fruits of criminal activity,” the official told Fox News.

In response to Fox News, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates pointed the investigation to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani:

“The Attorney General of Delaware’s office indicated that the FBI has ‘ongoing investigations regarding the veracity of this entire story.’ And it would be unsurprising for an investigation of a disinformation action involving Rudy Giuliani and those assisting him to involve questions about money laundering, especially since there are other documented inquiries into his dealings. In fact, Donald Trump’s own national security adviser warned the president that material furnished by Giuliani should be considered tainted by Russian interference.”

Biden campaign attorney Richard Sauber added to Fox News:

“Criminal investigations of Russian disinformation campaigns that include the witting participation of American citizens like Rudy Giuliani often involve investigation by the FBI of whether the American has received payment for these activities that would implicate the Federal Money Laundering statutes.”

