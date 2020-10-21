https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/fbi-doj-debunk-claims-the-hunter-biden-laptop-story-is-russian-disinformation/

The FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) concurred with the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe Tuesday that a laptop exposing incriminating information on the Biden family is not a Russian operation to interfere in the November election.

“FBI & DOJ concur w/Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden’s laptop & the emails in question weren’t part of a Russian disinformation campaign,” Fox News producer Sean Langille reported on Twitter. “The FBI DOES have possession of the Hunter Biden laptop in question.”

#BREAKING: A senior federal law enforcement official tells @JakeBGibson

1) FBI & DOJ concur w/ Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden’s laptop & the emails in question weren’t part of a Russian disinformation campaign. 2) The FBI DOES have possession of the Hunter Biden laptop in question. — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 20, 2020

On Monday, Ratcliffe flatly contradicted such conspiracies peddled by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. The media covered the claims to avoid negative coverage of their preferred presidential candidate.

“Let me be clear,” Ratcliffe said on Fox Business regarding whether Hunter Biden’s emails stemmed from a foreign election interference campaign: “The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that.”

Ratcliffe’s comments, confirmed by The Federalist, have now been corroborated by the FBI and DOJ contradicting Schiff’s statements on CNN that “this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin.”

“Just so everyone understands,” a senior intelligence official told Federalist Co-Founder Sean Davis, “the people who actually have access to evidence and intel (DNI/DOJ) say the laptop isn’t a Russian [operation]. The people who don’t (Schiff) say it is. But which of these groups is the media breathlessly reporting on?”

A senior intel official tells @FDRLST: “Just so everyone understands, the people who actually have access to evidence and intel (DNI/DOJ) say the laptop isn’t a Russian op. The people who don’t (Schiff) say it is. But which of these groups is the media breathlessly reporting on?” — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 21, 2020

Last week, the New York Post began publishing a series of blockbuster revelations from a laptop believed to belong to Hunter Biden that was retrieved from a Delaware computer repair shop.

According to emails published by the Post, Biden repeatedly lied about never having discussed his son Hunter’s overseas business ventures with either Hunter “or with anyone else.” Correspondence now public shows Hunter introduced his vice president father to a senior advisor to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which at the time was showering Hunter with upwards of $50,000 a month in excess compensation.

Subsequent reporting from the Post, and confirmed by Fox News, revealed Chinese businessmen with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party were offering Hunter Biden $10 million a year for “introductions alone,” 10 percent of which would be funneled to Joe Biden.

Facebook and Twitter complemented legacy media’s attempts to delegitimize the Post’s reporting by suppressing the stories on their platforms, where the companies maintain monopolies on the 21st century digital public square.

The @nypost, the oldest and one of the largest news outlets in America, has been frozen out of Twitter for 6 days. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 20, 2020

The Biden campaign has yet to deny the authenticity of the content found on the Delaware computer.

The New York Post story dropped six days ago. The Biden campaign has still not disputed a single fact in the story. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 20, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

