https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/fda-approves-remdesivir-utilization-people-who-have-covid-19-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for the antiviral drug Veklury, or remdesivir, to treat coronavirus sufferers who need hospitalization.

“Previously authorized by the FDA for emergency use to treat COVID-19, Veklury is now the first and only approved COVID-19 treatment in the United States,” Gilead Sciences, Inc. said in a press release about the news.

President Trump took remdesivir during his recent bout with COVID-19.

There have been more than 8.3 million COVID-19 cases and more than 222,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

