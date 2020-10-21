https://nationalfile.com/flashback-biden-campaign-demanded-major-networks-blacklist-rudy-giuliani-in-2019/

In September of 2019, around the same time the laptop repairman reportedly gave Hunter Biden’s laptop to the FBI and then to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Joe Biden’s campaign demanded major networks blacklist the former mayor, who was then reporting that Joe forced the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who was targeting his son.

On September 29, 2019, Politico and other national media obtained a letter from the Biden campaign instructing major broadcast and cable networks to immediately cease booking Giuliani for appearances in a bold font with no uncertain terms. From the letter, with no emphasis added:

We write to demand that in service to the facts, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani, a surrogate for Donald Trump who has demonstrated that he will knowingly and willingly lie in order to advance his own narrative.

“Rudy Giuliani has made clear time and again that he will lie on television,” the Biden campaign went on. “Giuliani is not enlightening your viewers in any way. He’s not offering a unique or informed perspective.”

“He’s certainly not introducing new facts, since his relationship with the truth is casual at best,” the letter concluded.

It seems the majority of the media has complied with the Biden’s campaign “demand” to “no longer book Rudy Giuliani,” as the former mayor, who was once a mainstay on Fox News and Fox Business, is now appearing almost daily on Newsmax and other, smaller conservative news networks to offer updates on the Hunter Biden scandal.

Most shockingly, yesterday Giuliani appeared on Newsmax to say the rumors of child porn on Hunter’s laptop are accurate, and Kathleen Biden, his brother’s widow and Hunter’s former paramour, feared he would act in a “sexually inappropriate” fashion around an unnamed 14-year-old girl.

Ironically, the letter has been proven completely false by Giuliani’s hand in the current scandal. According to the laptop repair man who had Hunter’s laptop in his possession, after the FBI did nothing with it, he somehow began communicating with Giuliani and his lawyer about the laptop in September of 2019.

The laptop, in turn, contained emails sent by Hunter that show him attempting to sell access to his father, who was then-vice president of the United States, in exchange for business deals favorable to his family, among other illegal allegations.

Biden was recently forced to respond to the scandal. He called it a “smear campaign” and questioned the credibility of the reporter who questioned him.

