There’s not much to say here other than this tweet doesn’t fall under the sarcastic heading, “This aged well.” Comfortably Smug called it back in October 2018, and he nailed everything but the date:
October 2020 Cocaine Mitch is going to replace RBG with Barrett and there isn’t a god damn thing the libs can do about it
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 7, 2018
Oh my God
— Spooky Br*ghtside 🎃 (@kingbriteside) October 22, 2020
My god! He is the orb! pic.twitter.com/2NlMXINxoQ
— ayo (@shorhabor) October 22, 2020
And he’s doing it on Hillary’s birthday pic.twitter.com/5lmmYGiOj8
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 22, 2020
Me right now: pic.twitter.com/X8sO6Vk908
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 22, 2020
Smugstradamus
— The H2 (@TheH2) October 21, 2020
— Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) October 21, 2020
— Black (mostly peaceful) Labrador (@AntiqueSully) October 22, 2020
Have you got any stock tips or lottery numbers for us
— AQ (@Evollaqi) October 22, 2020
This rules so hard.
— .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) October 21, 2020
how
— Katie Glenn (@KatieGlenn_) October 22, 2020
WINNER!!!
— Peter Eller (@Peter_Eller10) October 22, 2020
Legendary
— Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) October 21, 2020
Quick @ComfortablySmug, give me the first 5 numbers and a six lower powerball number that comes to mind
— JDwithJD (@JDwithJD) October 21, 2020
You nailed it, Smug. Simply nailed it. I am impressed.
— 🇺🇸CofTAS (@TimChgo9) October 22, 2020
BRUH
— Rohan Spooky 🎃 (@RohanPaini) October 22, 2020
— King Henry the Ginger (@gingertophat) October 21, 2020
what is this wizardry
— Cameron Treadway 🗽 (@pctreadway) October 22, 2020
— SeaDog (@sealeadams) October 22, 2020
@OldTakesExposed 🔥 🔥 🔥
— TLydon67 (@EGL67) October 22, 2020
Aged like a fine wine
— Sr. Don Cristiano Sándalo (@GueroSanders) October 21, 2020
— jacob Wolinsky (@JacobWolinsky) October 22, 2020
— Verexel (@verexel) October 22, 2020
That’s some mighty fine prognosticating right there
— Dirt’s Brooklyn Zoo verse, in tweet form (@KillaHills10307) October 22, 2020
— Jon (@faroutmadman) October 22, 2020
— Daniel Lowery (@DanDaAudioMan) October 22, 2020
How did you do this
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 22, 2020
Things that aged nicely.
— Dave P. 🇺🇲 (@DavidP17996603) October 21, 2020
Remind me to have you buy me a lottery ticket the next time you’re in DC
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 22, 2020
— Christopher 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Rerun397) October 21, 2020
Holy hell pic.twitter.com/fY9aVt3UcP
— Shannon Fenner (@ShannonFenner3) October 21, 2020
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) October 22, 2020
Did….did you kill RBG?
— John Gill (@johngillmedia) October 22, 2020
Amazing.
