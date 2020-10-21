https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/21/flashback-comfortably-smug-called-amy-coney-barretts-confirmation-two-years-ago/

There’s not much to say here other than this tweet doesn’t fall under the sarcastic heading, “This aged well.” Comfortably Smug called it back in October 2018, and he nailed everything but the date:

October 2020 Cocaine Mitch is going to replace RBG with Barrett and there isn’t a god damn thing the libs can do about it — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 7, 2018

Oh my God — Spooky Br*ghtside 🎃 (@kingbriteside) October 22, 2020

My god! He is the orb! pic.twitter.com/2NlMXINxoQ — ayo (@shorhabor) October 22, 2020

And he’s doing it on Hillary’s birthday pic.twitter.com/5lmmYGiOj8 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 22, 2020

Smugstradamus — The H2 (@TheH2) October 21, 2020

Have you got any stock tips or lottery numbers for us — AQ (@Evollaqi) October 22, 2020

This rules so hard. — .💀.Badaisè (@_A_Badaise) October 21, 2020

how — Katie Glenn (@KatieGlenn_) October 22, 2020

WINNER!!! — Peter Eller (@Peter_Eller10) October 22, 2020

Legendary — Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) October 21, 2020

Quick @ComfortablySmug, give me the first 5 numbers and a six lower powerball number that comes to mind — JDwithJD (@JDwithJD) October 21, 2020

You nailed it, Smug. Simply nailed it. I am impressed. — 🇺🇸CofTAS (@TimChgo9) October 22, 2020

BRUH — Rohan Spooky 🎃 (@RohanPaini) October 22, 2020

what is this wizardry — Cameron Treadway 🗽 (@pctreadway) October 22, 2020

Aged like a fine wine — Sr. Don Cristiano Sándalo (@GueroSanders) October 21, 2020

That’s some mighty fine prognosticating right there — Dirt’s Brooklyn Zoo verse, in tweet form (@KillaHills10307) October 22, 2020

How did you do this — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 22, 2020

Things that aged nicely. — Dave P. 🇺🇲 (@DavidP17996603) October 21, 2020

Remind me to have you buy me a lottery ticket the next time you’re in DC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 22, 2020

Did….did you kill RBG? — John Gill (@johngillmedia) October 22, 2020

Amazing.

