https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/forbes-billionaires-democrats-republicans/2020/10/21/id/993062

Even though American billionaires are more likely to be Republican, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is their preferred choice over President Donald Trump, according to a Forbes survey released on Tuesday.

Forbes said it received 42 responses from the nation’s more than 600 billionaires to its poll over the past month and that 48% intend to vote for Biden and only 40% plan to pick Trump.

This despite the fact that 43% of the billionaires answering the survey identified as Republicans, 33% as Democrats, and 24% as independents.

Other results included:

Twenty-six billionaires (two-thirds of those surveyed) said they’ve donated money to a campaign this year, 26 said they’ve given to a political action committee, 10 said they’ve attended a fundraiser, and four said they’ve hosted a fundraiser themselves.

Only seven of the 42 respondents said they haven’t done anything to support a candidate financially this year.

Nearly 80% of the billionaires either agree or strongly agree that this is the most important election of our lifetimes.

Among the notable responses were Miami condo king Jorge Perez (voting for Biden), media mogul David Geffen (Biden), Craigslist founder Craig Newmark (Biden), Brooklyn real estate developer David Walentas (Biden), Southern Tire Mart co-owner Thomas Duff (voting for Trump), and Los Angeles-based subprime car lender Don Hankey (Trump).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

