Michele Bachmann speaks at Living Word Christian Center earlier this month.

Apparently mail-in voting really is vulnerable to fraud on an absolutely staggering scale. Will anyone on the left agree that we need to safeguard the integrity of our elections, though?

The Democrats love to cite absence of evidence as justification for preempting the search for evidence of any kind of wrongdoing on their part. They claimed there was “no evidence” of criminal behavior on the part of either Joe Biden or his son, Hunter, and then impeached President Trump for daring to seek out such evidence. They insist there is “no evidence” that Biden uses performance-enhancing drugs while arguing that he should not be subjected to a drug test that would definitively put the matter to rest. And — at least until now — they have hysterically objected to the President’s warnings that widespread use of mail-in ballots opens the door to election fraud by declaring that there is “no evidence” of such fraud.

It will be interesting to see what they have to say now that reams of evidence are piling up showing systematic efforts by Democrat operatives to steal the 2020 elections by exploiting the vulnerabilities created by the sudden proliferation of mail-in ballots.

Here in Minnesota, authorities are investigating evidence that operatives working on behalf of Representative Ilhan Omar have been engaged in blatant fraud, including illegal ballot harvesting and even a “cash-for ballots” scheme in which voters were paid to fill out their ballots the way Omar’s team instructed them.

“It’s an open secret,” according to a community activist-turned-whistleblower who revealed the sordid affair, alleging that Rep. Omar “will do anything that she can do to get elected and she has hundreds of people on the streets doing that.”

“What is going on with Omar?” the President asked during his first post-debate rally in Duluth. “I’ve been reading these reports for two years about how corrupt and crooked she is. Let’s get with it. Let’s get with it.”

Considering that Omar represents the 5th Congressional District, the most heavily-Democratic district in the state, it’s likely that there’s more to this than mere insecurity on the part of an elected official who is all but guaranteed to win reelection. The alleged violations of election laws are so flagrant that it is far more plausible that they are an effort to wring extra votes for Joe Biden out of Minneapolis.

Boosting Biden’s vote tally is certainly the aim of another alleged election fraud scheme in Texas. According to affidavits from two private investigators — one a former police officer and the other a former FBI agent — the fraud is being orchestrated by the Biden campaign’s Texas political director, Dallas Jones, and could potentially involve hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots. Depending on how the election turns out, those ballots could be enough to swing the outcome in Biden’s favor in Texas, a major coup that would likely be enough to hand him the presidency.

The private investigators claim to have video-taped interviews with witnesses describing “groups of people completing thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots, including completing ballots for deceased individuals; illegally going into nursing homes, with the complicity of the nursing home staff, and filling out and forging the signatures of nursing home residents; signing up homeless individuals to vote using the ballot harvester’s address then completing the ballot and forging the homeless individual’s signature.”

We’re not dealing with idle speculation here. In both cases, law enforcement considered the allegations credible enough to merit investigation. With time rapidly dwindling before the November 3 election, however, it’s not clear that legal proceedings can move fast enough to prevent this sort of fraudulent activity from determining the outcome of the presidential election.

President Trump has been warning about that possibility for months, and the Democrats have merely rolled their eyes and dismissed the threat by claiming there is “no evidence” of fraud. There’s plenty of evidence now. Will safeguarding our elections become a bipartisan priority, or will the Democrats continue to deny and deflect?

– – –

Michele Bachmann is a former Minnesota congresswoman known for her conservative Tea Party politics and her candidacy for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination.

