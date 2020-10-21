https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/former-governor-navy-seal-eric-greitens-launches-new-nightly-program-actionable-intelligence-americas-voice-video/

Former Missouri Governor and Navy SEAL Eric Greitens launched a new nightly program “Actionable Intelligence” on America’s Voice.

America’s Voice also sponsors the Steve Bannon War Room earlier in the day.

Eric’s show “Actionable Intelligence” will air 6-7 PM Eastern.

Here is Eric Greitens on Tuesday night on Big Tech censorship and intolerance of conservatives, Christians and America.

Eric Greitens: 2020 THE YEAR OF GREATEST CENSORSHIP IN HISTORY OF THE COUNTRY.”

This year, 2020 will be remembered for many things.

** The coronavirus.

** Riots and Looting

** And then, of course, there were some politicians who, under threat of arrest, took away your freedom.

Via Eric Greitens:

