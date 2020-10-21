https://justthenews.com/accountability/political-ethics/former-nypd-commissioner-says-theres-iron-curtain-us-censorship-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik said Thursday that an “iron curtain” exists in the U.S. with Big Tech companies censoring “anything that they don’t want the American public to see.”

Kerik told “Just the News AM” that he went with President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Guiliani this week to file a criminal referral with evidence to Delaware police regarding information pertaining to Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Information on the laptop allegedly exposed a minor female, which raises concerns about child endangerment and sexual misconduct. Purported emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop also appear to show more about his business deals with the Ukraine energy conglomerate Burisma Holdings and perhaps reveal a meeting that he arranged between a Burisma executive and father Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time..

“There’s a much bigger Deep State than anybody could imagine. I think the Deep State of Washington has infused itself in the government, in the FBI, in Justice,” he told show host Carrie Sheffield.

Kerik said he’s starting to feel like he’s living in Russia with the constant censorship and control.

“I think there’s actually an iron curtain in this country now. We’re all talking about socialism, we’re all talking about communism, we’re talking about this socialist push throughout the country. Well, they’ve basically thrown up an iron curtain and the iron curtain is that the tech companies and MSNBC and CNN, and ABC and CBS and NBC. They have basically censored anything that they don’t want the American public to see.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

