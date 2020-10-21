https://bigleaguepolitics.com/soros-connected-election-integrity-partnership-protects-color-revolution-agenda-to-oust-president-trump/

The so-called Election Integrity Partnership is producing propaganda to protect the color revolution coup that the globalists are perpetrating against President Donald Trump in an attempt to remove him from office regardless of next month’s election.

The group published some gibberish attempting to obfuscate the truth of the establishment’s color revolution attempt with a word salad of academic drivel. They blamed talk of a color revolution on foreign powers and implied that right-wing journalists like Darren Beattie, Michelle Malkin and Jack Posobiec are working with the Russians.

“After this “mainstreaming” portion led by prominent partisan influencers, social media users who found the story appealing moved the narrative into Facebook groups and pages through shares,” the Election Integrity Partnership wrote.

They are appropriating Orwellian neologisms popularized during the COVID-19 mass hysteria, such as “superspreader,” to demonize their political opposition and set the stage for their censorship on major social media platforms.

“Some displayed “super spreader” behavior, in which an extremely active user shares content into dozens of different Groups nearly simultaneously. In this specific case, users shared links either directly related to blog or news coverage of the color revolution claims themselves, or used the phrase “color revolution” in their commentary while sharing links to stories of other incidents they seemed to believe were evidence of the claim,” they wrote.

The Election Integrity Partnership shared their analysis on Twitter and were roasted for their damage control attempt to protect the globalist plot:

New Today: the EIP has been tracking the growth and amplification pathways of meta-narratives which aim to preemptively delegitimize election results. Here is our breakdown of one such narrative, related to a purported ‘color revolution’: https://t.co/lqclDbnX4b — Election Integrity Partnership (@2020Partnership) October 19, 2020

This is an example of preemptive de-legitimization of election results — it creates a long-running narrative that provides a scaffolding on which any isolated local ballot irregularity or protest can be read as further evidence of a broader action or conspiracy. — Election Integrity Partnership (@2020Partnership) October 19, 2020

Using this meta-narrative allows isolated incidents to be grouped together, injecting a new authority to what may previously have been low-traction or dissociated pieces of ‘evidence’. — Election Integrity Partnership (@2020Partnership) October 19, 2020

The challenge for journalists and fact-checkers is deciding when to inform the public, and when to avoid calling attention to the claim. — Election Integrity Partnership (@2020Partnership) October 19, 2020

The Election Integrity Partnership describes their organization as a “coalition of research entities focused on supporting real-time information exchange between the research community, election officials, government agencies, civil society organizations, and social media platforms.” They use nonpartisan and independent phrasing to hide their deep left-wing connections to progressive oligarch George Soros.

On their official website, the Election Integrity Partnership notes that support from the James L. Knight Foundation was influential in the launch of the organization. The Knight Foundation worked with Soros’ largest front, the Open Society Foundations, to support a project that served as the forerunner for the Black Lives Matter terror movement. They also collaborated to train left-wing activists in South America and the Caribbean to subvert and undermine their national governments.

Additionally, the Knight Foundation has an incestuous relationship with ProPublica, a corporate-funded propaganda mill that reguarly doxes right-wing activists and journalists with half-truths and smears. Knight President and CEO Alberto Ibargüen serves on the board of ProPublica while ProPublica president Paul Steiger is a trustee of the Knight Foundation, according to the Media Research Center. ProPublica has been funded with large donations from the Open Society Foundations since at least 2010.

These findings indicate that the Election Integrity Partnership is just another deceptively-named organization that is attempting disenfranchise the American voter in a desperate attempt to stack the deck against President Trump.

Big League Politics has reported on another Soros-affiliated front, the Transition Integrity Project, that is at the heart of the color revolution coup against President Trump:

A Soros-backed “election integrity” group is setting the stage for a revolution against President Donald Trump after November’s election. The Transition Integrity Project, an organization featuring a bipartisan group of Trump haters, is claiming that President Donald Trump will cause violence if he disputes the upcoming election results. They are running simulations that they claim indicate that Trump and his supporters will create mayhem. “All of our scenarios ended in both street-level violence and political impasse,” said Rosa Brooks, a professor of law and policy at Georgetown University, who set up the TIP. “The law is essentially … it’s almost helpless against a president who’s willing to ignore it,” she added. Revolver noted that Brooks is an operative of George Soros with ties to his Open Society Institute going back decades. She served as Special Counsel to the President at the Open Society Institute in New York from 2006-07. Brooks’ deep connections to Soros have helped her successfully navigate the ranks of the Washington D.C. elite. She was senior adviser to Assistant Secretary Harold Hongju Koh at the U.S. State Department. She taught at the University of Virginia School of Law before moving over to Georgetown. She is also on the Advisory Committee of National Security Action and the Steering Committee of the Leadership Council for Women in National Security. Her deep state bona fides are second to none. Two of the Republicans who participated in Brooks’ study are neocons Bill Kristol and David Frum. They were the type of individuals tasked with war gaming as President Trump, the man who they have devoted their careers to opposing. Kristol is now funded by a Democrat oligarch and Frum continues to parrot Russian collusion lies to this very day. “Our scenario exercises did not end in good places, but important to note that this does not mean that there is something inevitable about chaos and constitutional crisis in the coming months – just that these particular exercises suggest that these are real possibilities,” Brooks said about her study’s findings. “The goal of the exercises was not to give people nightmares, but rather to identify possible inflection points to prevent or mitigate catastrophic outcomes to the 2020 presidential election,” she added. Brooks hopes that policymakers act on the findings of her study, adding that “state governors, attorneys general, legislative leaders and secretaries of state need to think through these issues now, and understand the electoral system and relevant laws now, and not wait until Election Day to think about everything that could go wrong.” Revolver believes that this TIP group may be the organization tasked with fomenting a color revolution to get President Trump out of office regardless of the results of November’s election. They compared Brooks’ recent Washington Post op/ed with The Democracy Playbook, a guide to color revolutions published by the globalist Brookings Institution. They concluded that TIP is about creating a self-fulfilling prophecy that keeps Trump from a second presidential term regardless of what the American people decide.

These Soros-backed organizations are attempting to gaslight the public, in the hopes that the Democrats can get away with the vote steal of the century. Unprecedented institutional and systemic oppression has been put in place to destroy President Trump and his “America First” movement.

