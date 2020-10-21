https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/522168-giuliani-responds-to-reports-on-borat-scene-says-he-was-tucking

Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiTrump remarks put pressure on Barr Trump demands Barr investigate Hunter Biden 50 former intelligence officials warn NY Post story sounds like Russian disinformation MORE on Wednesday responded to reports from multiple news outlets that the Trump adviser and former New York City mayor engaged in provocative behavior with an actress posing as a journalist in a scene for the upcoming “Borat” sequel.

A Vanity Fair article published Wednesday described the scene in the film, which is scheduled for release Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Vanity Fair also wrote that Giuliani can be heard complimenting Borat’s teenage daughter, who is posing as a TV journalist, played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova. He reportedly follows her to a bedroom, where eventually he stretches out on the bed.

Vanity Fair, citing hidden camera footage from the incident, then wrote that Giuliani’s “hand is in his pants. Watching it, your brain turns into an exclamation point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani denied the reporting late Wednesday afternoon, writing in a series of tweets that “the Borat video is a complete fabrication,” adding, “I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.”

“At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate,” the 76-year-old continued. “If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

(2) In fact, the NY Post today reports “it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.” As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Giuliani then cited a July article in which he told the New York Post that he had agreed to participate in an interview, believing that it was meant to focus on the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This person comes in yelling and screaming,” Giuliani said of Cohen at the time. “I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away.”

“I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen,” he said. “I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

In Wednesday’s tweets, Giuliani claimed the reports on the footage was part of “an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE and his entire family.”

“We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from,” he said in a follow-up tweet. “I have the receipts.”

(4) We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Giuliani has had a history of attempting to find damaging information about Biden, as well as the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, based on his business dealings.

A recent controversial New York Post article used information provided by Giuliani that had allegedly been obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive. The Post article alleged that Hunter Biden helped broker a meeting between an executive at the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma Holdings and his father when Joe Biden was vice president.

Giuliani had contacts with a Ukrainian lawmaker who now has been designated by the Treasury Department as a Russian agent.

The story has since been disputed by Biden’s campaign, which has said his official schedule at the time did not list any such meeting. Other news outlets have not confirmed the Post story, and outside intelligence experts have raised concerns about whether it could be part of a foreign disinformation campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

