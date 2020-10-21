https://mediarightnews.com/sen-johnson-calls-for-investigation-into-fbis-handling-of-hunter-biden-laptop-which-was-linked-to-money-laundering-probe/

According to documents obtained by Fox News and verified by multiple federal law enforcement officials who reviewed them, the FBI’s subpoena of a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden came in connection with a money laundering investigation in late 2019.

Sean Hannity announced the news during his show on Fox News. He said that the report raises “a whole series of questions.”

BREAKING: Sean Hannity announces that Fox News is reporting Laptop connected to Hunter Biden is linked to an FBI money laundering investigation pic.twitter.com/Fpo1P0Waix — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) October 22, 2020

Chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Ron Johnson also called today for an investigation IG Michael Horowitz into FBI’s handling of the laptop.

Ron Johnson calling on IG Michael Horowitz to look into FBI’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop pic.twitter.com/MS3348NiIb — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 22, 2020

The Fox News report indicates that it is unclear, at this point, whether the investigation is ongoing or if it was directly related to Hunter Biden.

The report says that one of the documents, obtained by Fox News, was designated as an FBI “Receipt for Property” form, which details the bureau’s interactions with John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of “The Mac Shop” who reported the laptop’s contents to authorities and the document has a “Case ID” section, which is filled in with a hand-written number: 272D-BA-3065729.

Sources said “BA” indicates the case was opened in the FBI’s Baltimore field office and according to multiple officials, and the FBI’s website, “272” is the bureau’s classification for money laundering, while “272D” refers to “Money Laundering, Unknown SUA [Specified Unlawful Activity]—White Collar Crime Program,” according to FBI documents and one government official described “272D” as “transnational or blanket.”