There was a press conference Wednesday night by DNI John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray to provide some information on election security, and for Wray to let Americans know they should be confident that their votes count.

FBI Director Chris Wray: “You should be confident that your vote counts. Early, unverified claims to the contrary should be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism.” — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) October 21, 2020

Do you know what else should be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism? Claims like this one spread by the Lincoln Project. Oh, wait, it’s been deleted! But here it is:

They’ve deleted their tweet where they assisted Iran in an operation interfering in our election in hopes of hurting @realDonaldTrump but don’t worry your heads @ProjectLincoln, I saved it for you guys to frame for your gallery of desperate attempts to attack the president. pic.twitter.com/ChuHUVumf2 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 22, 2020

The U.S. government confirmed Wednesday night that Iran is actually behind threatening emails supposedly from the far-right Proud Boys.

DNI/FBI presser alerting American voters to active election interference measures by Iran (to damage Trump) and Russia (presumably to damage Biden). — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 21, 2020

U.S. government concludes Iran was behind threatening emails sent to Democrats The deceptive campaign made use of a Internet domain associated with the far-right Proud Boyshttps://t.co/4xcZa4Ekv3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 21, 2020

The FBI now confirms Iran sent these fake emails posing as ‘Proud Boys’ to help Joe Biden so @ProjectLincoln and other left wing accounts all spread Iranian disinformation meant to assist Biden. How do they feel about being Iran’s useful idiots? https://t.co/hQ4Mj2c8bL — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 21, 2020

NPR was blasting this story all day. I wonder if they will update their news. — VantuckyKain (@VantuckyKain) October 21, 2020

Some thoughts about this. Foreign “election meddling” has been a thing since elections began. It’s never really been a serious consideration, tho, because it’s small fry. When Obama said the Russians literally couldn’t temper with the results, he was right. pic.twitter.com/9XuGJ45oIS — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 21, 2020

But 2016 saw this issue become politicized, and it’s gotten so bad, many Democrats still believe Russia won the election for Trump. It’s convulsed our politics. Small acts by Iran—Russia was only mentioned, not accused of a specific act—are usually nothingburgers. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 21, 2020

But because of the hot topic of Proud Boys and the cynical chimera of “right wing militias” in the press, it’s become a more pressing issue. Yes it WAS crucial to tell people—in this case, batshit Democrats—that no, Proud Boys aren’t coming to beat your ass if you vote Biden. pic.twitter.com/JiUpypnrgs — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 21, 2020

In just one day media promoted fake texts AND Iranian propaganda and yet they, Twitter, and Facebook (who caved to media demands for it) say YOU need to be controlled from spreading disinformation. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 22, 2020

So let me get this straight…@cnn says Republicans sent out emails intimidating voters. Winds up being Iran and Russia. @cnn says Biden emails are Russian disinformation campaign. Winds up in @FBI investigation. Sounds about right. — Blaise Ingoglia (@GovGoneWild) October 21, 2020

