There was a press conference Wednesday night by DNI John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray to provide some information on election security, and for Wray to let Americans know they should be confident that their votes count.

Do you know what else should be viewed with a healthy dose of skepticism? Claims like this one spread by the Lincoln Project. Oh, wait, it’s been deleted! But here it is:

The U.S. government confirmed Wednesday night that Iran is actually behind threatening emails supposedly from the far-right Proud Boys.

Developing …

