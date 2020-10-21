EARLIER: @GovWhitmer says “if you’re tired of lockdowns or you’re tired of wearing masks or you wish you were in church this morning … it is time for change in this country.” #MTP

Whitmer: The “Trump virus response is the worst … in the world.” pic.twitter.com/8pCmRXU0Pn

— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 18, 2020