EARLIER: @GovWhitmer says “if you’re tired of lockdowns or you’re tired of wearing masks or you wish you were in church this morning … it is time for change in this country.” #MTP
Whitmer: The “Trump virus response is the worst … in the world.” pic.twitter.com/8pCmRXU0Pn
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 18, 2020
Gretchen cries to Chuck Todd.
Check out the photo below and the ’86’ 45…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer displayed an “86 45” sign during her TV appearance.
86 can be shorthand for killing someone.
Whitmer is encouraging assassination attempts against President Trump just weeks after someone sent a ricin-laced package to the White House. pic.twitter.com/GzvtrjH40A
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2020