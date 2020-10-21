http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RHLQNaZBojU/

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) applauded the Department of Justice’s move to sue Google on antitrust grounds.

Hawley indicated the suit, titled “United States v. Google,” inspired patriotic feelings.

“It’s a very big antitrust suit, Tucker,” he said. “This is the biggest antitrust case in a generation, maybe in a century. And I have to say, reading the case this morning, reading the case title ‘United States versus Google.’ That made me just want to say, ‘God Bless America.’ That’s got to be the most patriotic words that have been written down in a long time, ‘United States versus Google.’ I hope we’ll see “United States versus Facebook” really soon, too. But what’s at stake here is our democracy, and who controls it? Is it going to be citizens? Is it going to be voters? Or is it going to be Big Tech? And as we’ve seen in the last few days, tech wants to run the elections. They want to run this democracy. They’re trying to buy Joe Biden with all of the money that they’ve spent on the Biden campaign. This is about standing up to them and saying you cannot run America.”

The Missouri U.S. Senator emphasized the importance of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It’s absolutely vital that the Senate stand up and do something the Republicans lead the way, and what needs to happen is we need to subpoena Jack Dorsey,” Hawley said. “We need to subpoena Mark Zuckerberg. We need to bring them in front of the Judiciary Committee and say, “What are you doing? Are you colluding with the Biden campaign? Why are you suppressing the reporting of The New York Post? Why are you trying to interfere in an election?”

“We also, Tucker, need to pass legislation right now, that would change that Section 230, that immunity shield, allow Americans to sue,” he added. “If you get censored, you should be able to sue. We should hold Big Tech accountable. And I’ve got to tell you that Republicans have dragged their feet on this for too long — for years, years and years and years, establishment Republicans have looked the other way. That’s how tech has gotten powerful. Now, it’s time to stand up and be counted.”

