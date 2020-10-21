https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/heartbreaking-child-abuse-poor-nm-boy-walks-school-everyday-can-sit-wifi-democrat-governor-continues-shut-state/

Ten-year-old Jonathan Endecott walked to school every day so he could get internet.

His mother lost one of her jobs and they could not afford internet.

The liberal governor still has the southeast counties shut down.

The boy walked to school everyday so he did not miss any classes.

Via KRGE:

Southeast New Mexico counties have not qualified for anything but virtual learning. Now, a photo of a fourth-grade student going to great lengths to learn is getting a lot of attention on social media. “I don’t got [sic] internet and I’m protesting to go back to school,” said fourth-grader Jonathan Endecott. Every day for the last four weeks, 10-year-old Jonathan Endecott has been walking to his school at 7:30 a.m., to use the school’s WiFi so he doesn’t miss classes. Friday a teacher snapped a photo of him and shared it with her friend in Missouri, who decided something needed to be done. “No, I did not expect, I did not expect this to blow up the way it is, and I had so many people asking to help or how they can help,” said Sabrina Harbour who shared the post. Harbour said she could not believe that the Facebook post has gotten over 4,000 shares and that so many people would reach out from around the country to help. “I had an elderly couple private message me and they knew someone on my friend’s list, and it ended up being my aunt, my grandmother’s sister. They knew them from when they were in the Airforce together,” said Harbour.

Read more here.

** Here’s a GoFundMe page where you can donate to poor children in southeast New Mexico.

