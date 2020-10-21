https://babylonbee.com/news/hollywood-actor-outed-as-conservative-after-being-a-decent-human-being/

HOLLYWOOD, CA—A famous Hollywood actor has been outed as a conservative after he was seen being a decent person.

The actor, Chris Pratt, has been suspected of being a Christian and a conservative ever since he seemed to generally be a friendly, decent guy, nice to everyone he meets and always positive and encouraging.

“We knew he was sus when he was friendly to everyone and didn’t scream at people he disagrees with,” said one source close to Pratt. “He isn’t constantly yelling at people and lecturing them on what they should believe. He’s clearly a far-right operative.”

“Also, we must now destroy his life.”

Pratt’s colleagues rallied around him and defended his outrageous worldview of just being nice to people, causing Hollywood to call them “kinda sus” as well.

