Those who apparently hate President Trump, and his fans, have mailed letters to residents in a New Hampshire region threatening to burn down their homes if he does not “concede” the election.

WMUR reports police in Milford are trying to track the source of the letters “that were sent to supporters of President Donald Trump threatening to burn down their homes.”

The letters have said: “Dear neighbor, You have been identified by our group as being a Trump supporter. Your address has been added to our database as a target when we attack should Trump not concede the election.”

The letter then tells homeowners to check their home insurance for fire coverage.

Milford police reported the same letter was mailed to multiple homes where there are political signs endorsing the president. And they say the state attorney general’s office has gotten involved.

One person who got the letter, identified by WMUR only as Kelly, said, “This is my home. You’re not supposed to threaten my home. I’m very worried in the sense that this is going on in my town.”

The letters also have been appearing in nearby Brookline, and there, police Chief Bill Quigley explained he has alerted the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The charges for such activity could include local charges, like criminal threatening, but also there could be federal counts because of the threat to burn down homes.

The Gateway Pundit reported Quigley said, “I was kind of quite shocked that anyone would send a letter out with that type of threat.”

The letter included: “You have been given fair warning” and “Always remember, that it was ‘you’ that started this Civil War.”

“Be prepared to face the severe consequences of your pre-emptive actions against democracy.”

