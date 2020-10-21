https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/ted-cruz-big-tech-censorship

The Senate Judiciary Committee was set to vote on subpoenas to compel Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on alleged censorship and bias across their platforms. But that all changed when Republican committee members “expressed reservation about the maneuver,” Politico reports.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who chairs Judiciary’s Subcommittee on the Constitution, was definitely not one of the committee members with cold feet. On the radio program Tuesday, he told Glenn Beck that he’s fighting “vociferously” to ensure Dorsey and others testify before the November 3rd election.

“Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are both going to testify. They’re are going to testify in person. They’re going to testify before Election Day. That’s what I think should happen,” Cruz said. “That’s what I’m fighting vociferously to happen. Right now, the companies are negotiating with the chairman’s office to discuss terms to come voluntarily. I don’t give a damn whether they come voluntarily or under subpoena. They need to testify in person and answer questions for the American people about why they are trying to steal this election, to suppress the free speech, and to censor the press.”

The subpoenas would require Big Tech leaders to testify on the alleged “suppression and/or censorship” of two consecutive blockbuster stories from the New York Post. The first story was about emails that allegedly came from Hunter Biden’s computer which are currently being investigated by the FBI, and the second was based on additional emails that allegedly showed communist China directly offering millions of dollars to then-Vice President Joe Biden.

“Big Tech stepped in, and they’ve done something they’ve never done before,” Cruz explained. “We know that Big Tech has been censoring individual conservatives, trying to suppress conservative speech. But the step they took here is, they blocked if any individual user tried to share either of the New York Post stories, [they] were blocked … Sharing a news story, from a major media outlet is part of democracy, part of free speech. And not only that, they blocked the New York Post itself. Right now, today, the New York Post is not being allowed to post its own damn stories on corruption. This is ridiculous. It’s a threshold that’s never been crossed before, of Silicon Valley oligarchs declaring the authority to determine what the press is allowed to report, and who is allowed to see it.”

