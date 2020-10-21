https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/raniere-oxenberg-cult/2020/10/21/id/993159

India Oxenberg on Wednesday said she was forced to become a slave to Keith Raniere during her seven years in NXIVM, one of the most notorious cults in American history.

Oxenberg, 29, said she was lured in by Raniere’s recruitment style, which she said bore similarities to multilevel-marketing tactics, and that she was forced to hand over “collateral” to prove her dedication to the group.

Raniere last year was found guilty of seven charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

“The way that they pitched it was that this was going to be a practical MBA and that it was going to be my version of alternative education,” Oxenberg told Business Insider. “They said I was going to gain the skills that I needed in order to be successful in my life. And on top of it, they also sold that they would be able to remove illogical fears that were holding you back from going all in on any of your projects.”

“It was exactly what I wanted and what I felt like I needed,” she added. “So I was like, ‘Sign me up.'”

Oxenberg recounted her story in a documentary series titled “Seduced: Inside The NXIVM Cult,” which premiered on Starz Oct. 18.

“They used people of notoriety in order to recruit, and they also used word of mouth,” she told Business Insider. “They didn’t actually have to advertise because once you were indoctrinated enough into the program … you would go out and tell people. And because they trusted you, they would say yes.”

