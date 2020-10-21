https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/21/its-been-a-week-byron-yorks-trying-to-get-an-update-from-facebook-spox-for-pending-fact-check-review-of-hunter-biden-story/

After the New York Post published their story about Hunter Biden’s laptop computer and the information it reportedly contains, it didn’t take Facebook long to throttle the story, but they did deem it worthy of further fact-checking:

While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook’s third-party fact checking partners. In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 14, 2020

This is part of our standard process to reduce the spread of misinformation. We temporarily reduce distribution pending fact-checker review. https://t.co/vf3CBvLmjj — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 14, 2020

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York thought it was a good time to ask for an update on Facebook’s promised fact check:

It’s been a week since Facebook said it was ‘reducing [the] distribution’ of New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story ‘pending fact-checker review.’ But Facebook never said definitively that there actually *was* a fact-checker review going on. And nothing since. So what’s up? pic.twitter.com/DbnavIrkgY — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 21, 2020

And so far, no response. When might we expect that:

They will get around to it after the election. — Irish Boomer ☘️🌵 (@irishboomer) October 21, 2020

That would hardly be a shocker.

Yeah, what happened to the supposed rigorous “fact-checking” process this Dem operative working for Facebook said was being applied to the NY Post emails? I’d love to see the conclusions. What did Facebook find about the authenticity of these emails? Speak up. https://t.co/uilPjgDdKv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 21, 2020

Social Media and MSM bend over backwards to COVER UP for Biden https://t.co/RdU337s3ea — DON DENNIS (@DONDENNIS4) October 21, 2020

Also the FBI and DNI fact-checked it and found it was accurate, but apparently that isn’t good enough for Biden 2020… oops, I mean Facebook and Twitter. https://t.co/bIBv1YYfu4 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 21, 2020

Apparently not.

