After the New York Post published their story about Hunter Biden’s laptop computer and the information it reportedly contains, it didn’t take Facebook long to throttle the story, but they did deem it worthy of further fact-checking:

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York thought it was a good time to ask for an update on Facebook’s promised fact check:

And so far, no response. When might we expect that:

That would hardly be a shocker.

Apparently not.

