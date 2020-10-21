https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-jumbles-words-confuses-anchor-chris-wallace-father-mike-passed-away-8-years-ago-video/

Joe Biden did a virtual interview with local Wisconsin station WISN 12 on Tuesday evening and got Never Trump hack Chris Wallace confused with his father Mike, who passed away 8 years ago.

Biden was whining about the last debate he had with President Trump when he confused the moderator and left-wing hack Chris Wallace with his father who is already dead.

Biden jumbled his words so bad we didn’t attempt to transcribe his remarks.

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses journalist Chris Wallace with his father Mike, who passed away 8 years ago. Biden’s brain is stuck in the past! pic.twitter.com/GNJ8ShqmNN — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2020

Joe Biden got very testy at the end of this interview when the local Wisconsin reporter asked him about Ron Johnson’s claims that Hunter and other family members profited off the Biden name.

Biden’s handlers tried to cut off the reporter, but she pushed through and asked Joe Biden the question anyway!

When asked whether there was any truth to Ron Johnson’s claims a pay-to-play scheme involving Hunter, Joe Biden responded, “None whatsoever!”

Joe Biden went into a diatribe against Ron Johnson and Rudy Giuliani, forgot Mitt Romney’s name (again) and falsely claimed the intelligence community said there is “no basis at all.”

This is a total lie. Former, not current intel community members defended Biden in a letter.

