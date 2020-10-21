https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/joe-biden-shames-gop-sen-ron-johnson-for-agreeing-with-hunter-biden-that-hunter-biden-profited-off-the-biden-name-video/

Joe Biden can’t understand how anyone could possibly be under the impression that Hunter Biden has used the fact that he’s Joe Biden’s son to his advantage:

“No basis”? Really?

Indeed he has. Here’s Hunter Biden openly admitting that he’s used the Biden name to get positions and money he normally wouldn’t’ve gotten:

Welp.

That interview aired in October of 2019. To say it hasn’t aged well would be awfully generous of us.

He sure is.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...