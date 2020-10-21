https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/21/joe-biden-shames-gop-sen-ron-johnson-for-agreeing-with-hunter-biden-that-hunter-biden-profited-off-the-biden-name-video/

Joe Biden can’t understand how anyone could possibly be under the impression that Hunter Biden has used the fact that he’s Joe Biden’s son to his advantage:

.@JoeBiden says Sen. @RonJohnsonWI “should be ashamed of himself” for suggesting Biden family “profited off” the family name. “The vast majority of the intelligence people have come out and said there’s no basis at all.” pic.twitter.com/vtKue8chqm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 21, 2020

“No basis”? Really?

This is nonsense. No such repudiation has occurred. It’s perfectly obvious that Hunter profited off the family name. He has admitted as much. https://t.co/Hfd9oD6mZH — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 21, 2020

Indeed he has. Here’s Hunter Biden openly admitting that he’s used the Biden name to get positions and money he normally wouldn’t’ve gotten:

Hunter Biden: “It is impossible for me to be on any of the boards that I just mentioned without saying that I’m the son of the vice president of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/25Aa0dmzTM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 21, 2020

Amy Robach: If your last name wasn’t Biden, do you think you would’ve been asked to be on the board of Burisma? Hunter Biden: I don’t know. Probably not, in retrospect… I don’t think that there’s a lot of things that would have happened in my life if my last name wasn’t Biden. https://t.co/rBYSF63fmY — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 21, 2020

Joe Biden’s family disagrees that there is “no basis.” Hunter Biden: “it is impossible for me to be on any of the boards…without saying that I’m the son of the VP” James Biden: “We’ve got people all around the world who want to invest in Joe Biden” https://t.co/1E6wxbPzTq — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) October 21, 2020

Welp.

That interview aired in October of 2019. To say it hasn’t aged well would be awfully generous of us.

I mean, he kind of admits the whole scheme right here. The emails just corroborate what we already knew. https://t.co/JbjnSwIK2D — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) October 21, 2020

Straight out of his own mouth! https://t.co/0oNg3PsBnp — Meredith champion (@ChampionMtager) October 21, 2020

He’s a chip off the ol’ block, ain’t he? https://t.co/FnozVnJAOB — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 21, 2020

He sure is.

