ABC News’ Jonathan Karl is pointing out that Sen. Kamala Harris has now officially taken more questions from the cast of “The Avengers” than she has from her own traveling press corps:

At a fundraiser tonight, @KamalaHarris played trivia and answered questions from the cast of The Avengers. And with that, the Democratic VP nominee has now taken more questions from cast of The Avengers than from the traveling press covering her campaign. (h/t @MissBeaE) — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 21, 2020

Would it really matter though?

It’s not like the traveling press covering her campaign are there to actually ask questions. Like Hillary’s campaign, the role of the press is to only report on how “stunning and brave” she is. https://t.co/fDQhxItYoP — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) October 21, 2020

They’d probably just ask her about a milkshake:

Maybe you could ask her what flavor of milkshakes she orders. That’s the kind of tough question the Harris/Biden ticket is accustomed to from their faithful media. — Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) October 21, 2020

And maybe he should ask the journos covering her why they’re not tougher:

Whose fault is that? https://t.co/qfOVsxuMjq — Craigé Schmuckatelli (@CraigR3521) October 21, 2020

But thank you very much for finally holding her accountable with less than two weeks to go in the election. Well done:

If only you knew somebody in the press who could do something about that. https://t.co/rHR3R8KT7C — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 21, 2020

***

