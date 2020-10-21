https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/21/jonathan-karl-notes-kamala-harris-has-taken-more-questions-from-the-cast-of-the-avengers-than-her-traveling-press-corps/

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl is pointing out that Sen. Kamala Harris has now officially taken more questions from the cast of “The Avengers” than she has from her own traveling press corps:

Would it really matter though?

They’d probably just ask her about a milkshake:

And maybe he should ask the journos covering her why they’re not tougher:

But thank you very much for finally holding her accountable with less than two weeks to go in the election. Well done:

***

