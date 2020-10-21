https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/just-senate-democrats-block-gops-coronavirus-aid-bill/

Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked McConnell’s Coronavirus aid bill.

The Democrats blocked the GOP’s $500 billion Coronavirus bill as Speaker Pelosi and Steve Mnuchin continue negotiations.

It is unlikely a relief bill will be passed before Election Day.

Democrats see this as a way to hurt President Trump’s re-election bid since the proposed bill included more PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) funds and a $300/week unemployment benefits for businesses.

CNBC reported:

Senate Democrats blocked Republicans’ attempt to pass a $500 billion coronavirus stimulus bill Wednesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin make a last-ditch push to strike a relief deal before the 2020 election. The GOP tried to advance its bill, similar to one Democrats opposed last month. The measure failed in a 51-44 party-line vote, falling short of the 60 votes needed. Republicans in Congress argue Democrats have reached for an expensive wish list filled with many provisions unrelated to the crisis. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said Democrats are engaging in “all-or-nothing obstruction” as they hold out for a comprehensive deal worth about $2 trillion. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse the GOP of failing to recognize the magnitude of the economic and health crisis gripping the country. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called the Republican plan “partisan” and “emaciated.”

