NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is expressing his “regrets” over how HIS city is enforcing HIS Covid-19 guidelines in Brooklyn:

But is he doing anything to stop it? Here’s video of a code enforcement flunkie giving a Kosher restaurant a ticket because the business had it’s front door open despite having zero customers inside:

The business is reportedly the Mixed Greens Cafe in Coney Island:

This is “out of control”:

Guys, let’s help this business out if we can:

