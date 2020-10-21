https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/21/kosher-restaurant-in-brooklyn-ticketed-for-having-its-front-door-open/

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is expressing his “regrets” over how HIS city is enforcing HIS Covid-19 guidelines in Brooklyn:

“NYC mayor expresses ‘regrets’ over harsh COVID crackdown in Brooklyn” https://t.co/LIu8ZfzGBu — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 21, 2020

But is he doing anything to stop it? Here’s video of a code enforcement flunkie giving a Kosher restaurant a ticket because the business had it’s front door open despite having zero customers inside:

Jewish restaurant owner pleads with misinformed NYC inspector who is citing him with a court summons/fine for “violating dining ban” — ignoring fact that owner only does take out & had the door opened for air. pic.twitter.com/9t6gWxidj6 — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 21, 2020

The business is reportedly the Mixed Greens Cafe in Coney Island:

Mixed Greens Cafe, located at 2486 Coney Island Avenue.https://t.co/ww8PWd7EmI — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 21, 2020

This is “out of control”:

NYC’s government is completely out of control. They are regularly violating civil liberties, targeting minority communities, and failing to address increase violence. All after having one of the worst pandemic response records in the world. https://t.co/n5YLnIOyge — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) October 21, 2020

Guys, let’s help this business out if we can:

This is the Kosher Israeli restaurant. If you live in NYC please order a meal if you can! Let’s blow this up. Screw this tyrannical BS. Mixed Greens Cafe, 2486 Coney Island Avenue! https://t.co/eGD318H8aZ — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 21, 2020

