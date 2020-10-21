https://100percentfedup.com/legendary-coach-bobby-bowden-91-recovers-from-covid-19-i-wanted-to-be-around-to-vote-for-president-trump/

Legendary Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden released a statement today about his recovery from coronavirus. He also endorsed President Trump and encouraged all Americans to vote.

Coach Bowden, 91, described his recovery from COVID-19 and also included an “important message for all Americans.” He wrote about his support for President Trump throughout the statement saying he wanted to beat coronavirus so he could vote for President Trump:

“I’ve had the chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump.”

He continued by saying re-electing President Trump “is our only chance to leave the next generation with the same heritage, beliefs, and opportunities that Ann and I had, and many of you had.”

Florida AG Pam Bondi tweeted out the statement (full statement below):

Coach Bowden appeared at a Trump rally in October of 2016:

[embedded content]

FULL STATEMENT FROM COACH BOWDEN:

