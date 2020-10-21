https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lesley-stahl-is-so-busted/

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

Trump tweets video of mask-free Lesley Stahl after 60 Minutes interview.

Moments after Stahl criticized a WH staffer…

This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley? https://t.co/jOkiCEZSJT — Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavitt45) October 20, 2020

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Tuesday tweeted a video of a mask-free “60 Minutes” anchor Lesley Stahl which was taken following a White House interview he reportedly stormed out of.

In a subsequent missive, the commander-in-chief threatened to spoil CBS News’ big scoop by sharing the footage before it airs on Sunday evening, calling the sit-down “fake and biased.”

He later tweeted: “I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about… Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”