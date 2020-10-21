https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/522158-lincoln-project-makes-its-own-music-video-to-demi-lovatos-song

Anti-Trump GOP group The Lincoln Project has made its own music video for Demi Lovato’s song “Commander in Chief,” during which she repeatedly criticizes the president.

In the 3-minute video released Tuesday, the “Never Trump” coalition plays the song against a montage depicting a chaotic America roiled by forest fires, children detained at the border, COVID-19 hospitalizations and Black Lives Matter protests.

“#CommanderInChief… Honestly… If I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep,” the Lincoln Project says in the description of the video on YouTube. “Demi Lovato put it best. That’s why we’re proud to present this new music video for #CommanderInChief.”

“This video has left me absolutely speechless… thank you @ProjectLincoln for this #CommanderInChief video” Lovato said on Twitter. “This perfectly spotlights where our country is at in 2020. We deserve better as a nation.”

I’m so inspired by everyone that is making noise in their communities, submitting their ballots early and taking this pandemic seriously. If we all do our part, we can make a change. I believe in us… — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 21, 2020

The 26-year old singer earlier this month released the song, which sharply condemns President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden holds massive cash advantage over Trump ahead of Election Day Tax records show Trump maintains a Chinese bank account: NYT Trump plays video of Biden, Harris talking about fracking at Pennsylvania rally MORE and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but not does not mention him by name. She sang the tune live for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards.

Lovato responded to criticism of the song last week, saying, “I literally don’t care if this ruins my career. This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that.”

