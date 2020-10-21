https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lindsey-graham-mocks-screaming-banshee-at-airport/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
I arrived in DC today & was confronted by 2 women – one of whom was from Seattle – who called Judge Amy Coney Barrett a racist & unqualified. This is the modern left, hostile & unhinged. I won’t be intimidated. I can’t wait to #FillTheSeat. STAND WITH ME: https://t.co/ZwkiWzOfR7 pic.twitter.com/sGkyzpCdxw
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 20, 2020
Lindsey Graham doesn’t care about your tears, sweetheart.
‘I won’t be intimidated. I can’t wait to fill the seat.’