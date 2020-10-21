https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lindsey-graham-mocks-screaming-banshee-at-airport/

Posted by Kane on October 21, 2020 3:17 am

Lindsey Graham doesn’t care about your tears, sweetheart.

‘I won’t be intimidated. I can’t wait to fill the seat.’

