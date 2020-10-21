https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/4863737/

In this year in which “listening to the scientists” has become a political issue, voters in Southern Oregon will have the opportunity to put one in office.

Art Robinson, running for the state Senate in Oregon’s District 2, worked on medical and defense issues during the Reagan Administration and energy issues during the presidencies of George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

A former colleague of Nobel-winner Linus Pauling, he was a member of the biochemistry faculty at the University of California at San Diego before becoming chairman of the Oregon Republican Party.

“Political decisions can be complex, but they must always be based upon the best possible factual information, especially when it is available,” Robinson says.

TRENDING: Joy Behar tries to dox Trump fan on national television

One proposal by Oregon’s legislature that Robinson contends is not based on the best information is a 50-cent-per-gallon tax to combat “climate change” that he believes will destroy the economy.

A five-time Republican nominee for the U.S. House in Oregon’s Fourth District, Robinson says the state lawmakers pushing the legislation are informed by “pseudo-scientists” who want to scrap “hydrocarbon energy.”

He argues that nearly the entire human race depends on machines powered directly or indirectly by hydrocarbon fuels.

Robinson is known for his petition signed by more than 31,000 Amerian scientists and engineers who blow apart the claim that there is a “scientific consensus” that humans are causing catastrophic global warming.

Has science become a victim of leftist politics in recent years? 100% (12 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He contends in a fundraising letter the choice on Nov. 3 is “between our Federal Constitutional Republic – based on individual freedom and responsibility, which has created the greatest nation in human history, on the one hand and a descent into chaos – based on socialism and ultimately communism on the other hand is stark.”

“The underlying political campaigns have offered a simple choice between the truth and the lie,” he writes. “The ultimate result of the election is also simple. The choice will be either freedom or slavery.”

Robinson, a defender of the Second Amendment, property rights and individual liberties, noted on his campaign website the rebellion last year in Oregon against a “cap and trade” bill that drew nationwide attention.

A resident of Southern Oregon, south of Grants Pass, citizens in his area and other rural parts of the state, he said, “stood up and made their voices heard in a big way, and our whole nation noticed.”

“Liberal legislators from Portland were determined to pass a cap and trade bill that would have devastated families, businesses, farmers and ranchers all throughout Oregon,” he said. “But all they ended up doing was inspiring the Timber Unity movement.”

He said someone with the proper scientific credentials must say on the Senate floor, “You say that you are saving us from catastrophic ocean flooding. Here is a graph of the ocean level during the past 200 years. The level has risen steadily at a rate of 7 inches per century, and that rate did not increase at all as hydrocarbon fuels became more and more utilized. A slightly more than one-foot rise in two centuries as the world recovers toward the 3,000-year-mean temperature from a cold snap called the ‘Little Ice Age’ is not to be feared.”

“There are many truths like this that I want the Senate to hear,” Robinson told WND. “If truth remains silent in Salem, Oregon politics will become an even more onerous problem for Oregonians.”

Regarding the current pandemic and the state’s shutdown, he says: “We must return our economy to full production as soon as possible. It is unsustainable to give Oregonians money to buy things that they are simultaneously ordered not to produce.”

He said his public policy “would be to give Oregonians back their personal and professional freedom and simultaneously carefully monitor the progress of the coronavirus, which is already showing signs of being a rapidly diminishing threat.”

A Robinson campaign ad features the endorsement of the late astronaut Scott Carpenter, a member of the iconic Mercury Seven who became the second American in space.

Carpenter, who became the public voice of NASA’s Apollo moon program, was a longtime friend of Robinson.

“In my experience with space flight, I have come to know many men of excellence. Art Robinson is the best can-do guy I know,” Carpenter says in the ad.

Carpenter personally campaigned for Robinson when he ran for Congress. The astronaut traveled the district, making endorsement speeches and drawing large crowds.

See the campaign ad:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

