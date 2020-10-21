https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/live-blog-final-trump-biden-debate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

9:21 — “The cure cannot be worse than the disease.” — Trump

9:20 — “I want to open the schools, I want to open the country.” — Trump

9:19 — Exceedingly civil right now. Should we hope it continues or not?

9:18 — Biden rips Trump for playing golf.

9:17 — Welker in control. Viewers will be tuning out shortly. Is the World Series on?

9:16 — Trump holding up one finger, making those exasperated faces.

9:15 — “People are learning to die with it…. C’mon, we’re dying with it.” — Biden

9:14 — Biden going back to January. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in February that everyone should go to Chinatown in SF. Too far back, JB.

9:13 — “Every single move he said we should make we did way before him.” — Trump

9:12 — Biden brings the light, predicting a “dark winter.”

9:11 — Much calmer start to the debate. The candidates are acting like they’re a combined 149 years old.

9:10 — Trump says vaccine by end of the year.

9:09 — Biden says another 200,000 deaths by end of of 2020.

9:09 — Trump taking notes, not interrupting. But you can tell he wants to.

9:08 — “Anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not be president of the United States.” — Biden

9:07 — “Now they say I’m immune.” “I’ve been congratulated by the heads of many countries.” “It’s going away.” — Trump

9:06 — Trump says 2.2M were predicted to die, touts vaccine “within weeks.”

9:05 — COVID-19 the first topic.

9:04 — The candidates arrive and hug. Fake news. No hug.

Get ready. The show starts at 9 p.m. EDT.

