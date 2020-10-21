http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Vke2jwa-5A0/

President Donald Trump will hold a Wednesday evening rally in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

7:20 PM: Trump talking about stopping projects, low-income housing, and crime from going into the suburbs. Trump claims he was never begging for women to love him and says he has a “surprise” for 60 Minutes. He says he was being sarcastic.

7:18 PM: Trump says the election is a choice between a “Trump boom” and a “Biden lockdown.” He wants North Carolina to open.

7:17 PM: Trump says all the news outlets talk about is “COVID, COVID, COVID,” because they want to “scare” people.

7:15 PM: Trump says the deep state, the Democrats, and all of the people he’s been dealing with are “getting a little bit nervous” because he’s going to win North Carolina in 13 days and four more years in the White House.

7:10 PM: Trump takes the stage to get the rally started.

“This is one helluva big crowd,” Trump says.

6:50 PM: Last rally before tomorrow’s debate with former Vice President Joe Biden. North Carolina a must-win state for Trump.

https://twitter.com/mwhittingtontv/status/1319024435601563648?s=21

