President Donald Trump will hold a Wednesday evening rally in Gastonia, North Carolina.

All times Eastern.

7:20 PM: Trump talking about stopping projects, low-income housing, and crime from going into the suburbs. Trump claims he was never begging for women to love him and says he has a “surprise” for 60 Minutes. He says he was being sarcastic.

7:18 PM: Trump says the election is a choice between a “Trump boom” and a “Biden lockdown.” He wants North Carolina to open.

President Trump arrives to applause and cheers in Gastonia, NC for a rally with just 13 days to go before Election Day. @Newsy pic.twitter.com/lXEtTBnvMH — Willie James Inman (@WillieJames) October 21, 2020

7:17 PM: Trump says all the news outlets talk about is “COVID, COVID, COVID,” because they want to “scare” people.

7:15 PM: Trump says the deep state, the Democrats, and all of the people he’s been dealing with are “getting a little bit nervous” because he’s going to win North Carolina in 13 days and four more years in the White House.

7:10 PM: Trump takes the stage to get the rally started.

“This is one helluva big crowd,” Trump says.

6:50 PM: Last rally before tomorrow’s debate with former Vice President Joe Biden. North Carolina a must-win state for Trump.

WATCH ✈ Air Force One touches down in #Charlotte ahead of President Trump’s rally in Gastonia tonight. Tens of thousands of people are waiting for him » https://t.co/kYAvBMkRM2 #ncpol #clt pic.twitter.com/b08H9BHnnA — Mark Davenport WBTV (@TheDavenReport) October 21, 2020

The line to get into the Trump Gastonia rally stretches all the way out of the airport to the road beyond. pic.twitter.com/fUOn9uMytR — Austin Weinstein (@austwein) October 21, 2020

A Trump campaign worker ahead of the President’s rally in Gastonia, NC, is informing attendees as they arrive at the main entrance that they cannot wear any QAnon attire. “No flags, no signs, no e-cigarettes, no clothing with obscenities, no QAnon attire…” w/ @carolelee pic.twitter.com/vnddhTewH1 — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) October 21, 2020

Thousands have arrived at Gastonia Municipal Airport for President Donald Trump’s 7 pm arrival. A lot of excited supporters with some telling me this is their first-ever presidential rally. Cell signal spotty. Few mask wearers and no social distancing. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/0cjWiqXK7Y — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) October 21, 2020

https://twitter.com/mwhittingtontv/status/1319024435601563648?s=21

President Donald Trump’s rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport is set to begin at 7 p.m.

I took this photo just before 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/R4jZmHbekZ — Gavin Stewart (@GavinGazette) October 21, 2020

