LSU has lowered the boom on Odell Beckham and enacted a ban to prevent him from visiting the school’s football program for two years.

The school is also self-imposing other penalties over the reported NCAA rule violations revolving about Beckham, who was seen handing out cash to players following the team’s National Championship Game win over Clemson in January. Beckham later admitted to handing out $2,000 to the players that night.

Beckham had been a fixture on the sidelines during LSU games.

The school has also agreed to give up eight scholarships over the two-year span, Sports Illustrated reported. Recruiting visits will also be reduced.

“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program,” Robert Munson, LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director, said in the statement reported by the magazine. “We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate, and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”

Beckham played for the Tigers for three seasons, was a first-team All-American, and in 2013 won the Paul Hornung Award for the most valuable player in college football.

